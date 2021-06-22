Lancaster woman avoids jail for stealing more than $220,000 from her former employer

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek sentenced Karen Titus to probation and ordered her to pay restitution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman will be on probation for the next five years for stealing more than $220,000 from her former employer.

Karen Titus, 57, took the money while employed as a bookkeeper at Acme Bearings Corporation between July 2016 and June 2019. The missing funds were discovered through an internal audit.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of Grand Larceny last November.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Titus wrote 138 checks from the company account to pay her credit card bills, resulting in a misappropriation of more than $165,000. In addition, they say she diverted more than $58,000 in cash payments made to the company for her personal use.