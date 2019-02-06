LANCASTER, N.Y. — Lancaster Unleashed is kicking off their Fund the Fence campaign Sunday with the goal of raising enough money to fence in a proposed dog park at Como Lake Park.

It's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Yelling Goat restaurant at 205 Central Avenue in Lancaster. (They have a dog-friendly patio!) There is a suggested $10 minimum donation.

The non-profit group is working with Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry. Together they have identified a permanent place for a dog park. The spot is 1.25 acres near the Bowen Road entrance to the park, near the park office and maintenance buildings.

The fence will be vinyl-coated chain link, with wire mesh, posts, rails, post caps and fittings, tension bars, and cement and truss rods.

There's also a ribbon cutting for the restaurant's patio at 2 p.m. It's to celebrate the rebuilt restaurant. A fire destroyed much of the restaurant in February 2018.

