Lancaster State of Village address talks about high changes

They spoke about changes in the community including infrastructure and ongoing development projects.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Village of Lancaster and surrounding towns are looking ahead to the future.

Leaders met Tuesday for the State of the Village address.

Lancaster was recently awarded four-and-a-half million dollars in funding from the state to revitalize the downtown area.

"We're being compared to communities like Niagara on the Lake, like East Aurora and we're creating our own identity. We're working with the Lancaster opera house and Explore Buffalo to start bringing tourists from everywhere from Pittsburgh to Toronto to Cleveland to our communities to see a show at the opera house and now we have the businesses to support a full day of shopping and restauraunting," Mayor Lynne Ruda said.