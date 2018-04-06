LANCASTER, NY - In the wake of last week's fight caught on video at Lancaster Speedway's Cruise Night, track President Tim Packman says it's time to make some changes.

Wednesday night Cruise Nights will now become what they call "Grudge Racing" nights.

More: Track president: No charges in 'Cruise Night' brawl

Every vehicle that wants to enter the infield will have to pay - which will include access to a few runs on the track.

Packman says if there is even one more single incident, the Wednesday night event will be canceled altogether.

For more information, you can visit Lancaster Speedway's website.

© 2018 WGRZ