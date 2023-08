A Red Roof Inn in Bowmansville has been sold to a New York City investor for $4.6 million.

The Duffy Hotels LLC of Brooklyn bought 146 Maple Drive from BW RRI I LLC of Houston, Texas, according to documents filed Monday with the Erie County clerk's office.

The hotel will remain a Red Roof Inn, according to a representative from the Duffy Hotels.