LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Marissa Graham, 16, was last seen Monday morning at Lancaster High School.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (716) 683-2800.

RELATED: City of Tonawanda police find girl who had been missing

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police searching for 17-year-old missing boy

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old man