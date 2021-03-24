Lancaster police officer honored for heroism after saving 3 people from a burning building

Officer James Robinson Jr. was honored by local leaders after saving a woman and two children from a structure fire on March 1.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Town of Lancaster police officer was honored by local leaders Tuesday evening for his heroic efforts in saving a woman and two children from a burning apartment building earlier this month.

"I just thank God for putting me in the right place at the right time," said Town of Lancaster Police Officer James Robinson Jr.

Just after 3 p.m. on March 1, Officer Robinson was about to end his shift and was stopping to get a late lunch at a local deli on Broadway Street in Depew. Robinson told 2 On Your Side when he got out of his patrol car to go inside, he smelled smoke coming from a building across the street.

"I looked across the street and saw a faint amount of smoke coming out of the roof. It almost looked like snow," he recalled.

Officer Robinson, at just 24-years-old is also an interior volunteer fireman for the Lancaster Fire Department. With that experience, he said he quickly drove to the smoking building, which was a dental office and apartments.

Robinson said a woman outside the dental office told him it was evacuated, but didn't know about the apartments behind the office. Robinson went into the burning apartment building to search for anyone.

On the second floor he found a woman and two children still inside.

"She was looking for her car keys, her cat, anything she could grab. I was putting the kids coats on, when the building was just filling with smoke in not even two minutes," he said. "She came out she couldn't really see or breathe any further upstairs, so we picked up the kids and got them out."

Tuesday evening, Officer Robinson was honored by several local leaders for his heroic effort at the Depew Fire Station near the fire scene.

He received the New York State Senate Liberty Medal from Senator Patrick Gallivan, a Congressional Commendation and flag from Congressman Chris Jacobs and several other proclamations from local leaders.

This honor is one his father James Robinson Sr. also received in 2001 after rescuing a person from a structure fire while on patrol as a Lancaster police officer.

"Immediately through instinct and training and even without protective gear he went and searched that building and found three people inside and ushered them to safety before that building flashed over and that my friends is a true act of bravery," said Village of Lancaster Mayor William Schroeder.

However, if you ask Officer Robinson, he said it was just another day on the job.

"I'm grateful for everything that has happened to me, I don't feel I deserve it, I was just doing what I signed up to do," he said.