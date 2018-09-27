LANCASTER, N.Y. - Lancaster Police need help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Phillip Patterson, 54, is visiting from Arkansas with his wife and is suffering from early stages of dementia. Patterson left the Red Roof Inn in Lancaster, alone, Thursday morning driving a gold 2000 GMC Yukon with Arkansas plates, WPCZL.

He was last seen Thursday afternoon at Crosby's Convenient Store in Little Valley, NY.

Police say he does not know the area. He is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, 200 pounds and he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

If anyone has seen Phillip or his vehicle, please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 716-683-2800.

