Lancaster Police: 2 teenage bicyclists taken to ECMC after being hit by a car

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (716) 683-2800 ext. 123.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a car crash that injured two teenagers Friday night.

Police says two teenagers on bicycles were hit by a car around 10:00 p.m. on Pleasant View Drive. Both teenagers were taken to ECMC.

The Lancaster Police Department says, "the names and conditions of the victims are not being released at this time."

The name of the driver is also being withheld for now.