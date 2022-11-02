Lilly Belle Meads lending a helping hand to fellow Pennsylvania meadery

Lilly Belle Meads is releasing a new collaboration flavor with Upper Reach Meadery.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A meadery based in Lancaster is lending a helping hand to another business in need.

Back in August, Upper Reach Meadery in Pennsylvania lost everything after Hurricane Ida flooded their business. And since then, meaderies, breweries and distilleries across the nation have stepped up to help them.

Now, Lilly Belle Meads is releasing a new collaboration flavor with Upper Reach Meadery. But that's not all, Black Button Bourbon, which Lilly Belle uses to make mead, also donated some barrels all to benefit Upper Reach.

"It is important for Lilly Belle Meads to help out other meaderies because it is a small group, and we want to make sure everybody works together and works to bring up the product together and help each other out. So when one is down we hope everybody helps lift them up and get back on their feet," said Patricia Marshall from Lilly Belle Meads.