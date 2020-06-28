Lancaster man arrested for petit larceny at Clarence Walmart

James Abell, 38, allegedly stole a pair of shoes from the Clarence Walmart on Thursday, according to New York State Police.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Lancaster man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from the Clarence Walmart, according to New York State Police.

The Clarence Walmart loss prevention personnel allegedly witnessed James Abell, 38, remove the price tags from a pair of shoes, put them on, and exit the store without paying. Troopers say the value of the shoes is listed at $9.98.