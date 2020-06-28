x
Lancaster man arrested for petit larceny at Clarence Walmart

James Abell, 38, allegedly stole a pair of shoes from the Clarence Walmart on Thursday, according to New York State Police.
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Lancaster man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from the Clarence Walmart, according to New York State Police.

The Clarence Walmart loss prevention personnel allegedly witnessed James Abell, 38, remove the price tags from a pair of shoes, put them on, and exit the store without paying. Troopers say the value of the shoes is listed at $9.98.

Abell was arrested for petit larceny and was taken to the State Police barracks in Clarence for processing. Abell was released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Clarence court for future arraignment.

