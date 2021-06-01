Lancaster community raises over $73,000 for WNY Heroes

Stony Brook Shines raised $73,400 for WNY Heroes and the children of Western New York veterans.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Over the past 13 years a Lancaster neighborhood has participated in an annual tradition of raising money for those in need.

Every winter Stony Brook Shines turns nine Lancaster streets into a winter wonderland, decorating their trees with white lights that shine each night from Thanksgiving through January 1. In addition to the light display, neighbors also donate money to a children's based charity each year.

This year, Stony Brook Shines raised $73,400 for WNY Heroes and the children of Western New York veterans. The group says they raised more money than ever and all of the proceeds are going toward WNY Heroes' "little hero" program.

"The families can apply and we will pay for any extracurricular activity that he or she wants to take for the year," said Chris Kreiger, president of WNY Heroes.

WNY Heroes is thanking everyone who donated to make this happen. For more information about WNY Heroes' "little hero" program, click here.