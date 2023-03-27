Lambing season brings new babies to Columbia County farm

It's lambing season when most lambs are born. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by to see the little ones.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a busy few days at Milheim Menagerie Farm near Berwick. We are in the midst of lambing season when the sheep give birth. There are nearly two dozen newborns here.

"Two gave birth simultaneously at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Two gave birth simultaneously yesterday at 6. It's chaotic. Just this weekend, between Friday and Sunday, we had 12 babies born," said Samantha Milheim.

Milheim and her family have been raising sheep for many years. She says lambing season is typically in March. It's a busy time at the farm, as many of the sheep give birth at the same time, some delivering twins or triplets.

"It's very fun, especially to play with them," Raegan Milheim said.

Farmer Bloom was the first lamb to be born at the Bloomsburg Fair on the lamb cam. Now, he's six months old.

"He's officially graduated to the big-boy barn," Samantha said. "He's a little bit of a stinker, but he'll be definitely going to the Bloomsburg Fair. Ryan will be showing him for the first time at the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival."

There are nearly two dozen lambs, but lambing season is not over. In the maternity ward at Milheim Menagerie Farm, 12 sheep are expected to give birth any day.