BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new year, a new way, a new move, just ask LaLa Woods owner of La'Movement Fitness.

"Dance is universal for most people, whether you have two left feet or you have it all together, you can get your heart rate up, have fun and keep moving," says Woods. Her studio on Niagara Street in Buffalo caters to just about everyone and it is full of energy. It's obvious by the smiling, sweaty faces.



Woods started La'Movement Fitness in 2013 after struggling with personal weight loss goals. "I was over 200 pounds, I was tired all the time I was living the adult life, working long hours, staying up late, not getting enough rest."



Woods decided to reconnect with dance. "I just got up and got active," G.U.G.A. the business motto.

LaLa Woods



La'Movement has different styles of dance classes. "We do heel classes, we do hip-hop so anything you can think of African, Afro beats, a bunch of different styles to dance and make it fun."

Healthy eating and working out are important. "That's something we're very passionate about changing for black and brown people to really educate them on the importance of health and wellness. We are prevalent to dying from heart disease and a lot of things that can be prevented from simply better eating and exercise."



Click here to learn more about La'Movement Fitness in Buffalo.

Some classes feature a live DJ.

"For 2019, we just want to reach more people in the community, really expanding peoples knowledge of what it takes to live a healthier lifestyle. There are so many myths out there, people make it so tough and its's easy, it doesn't have to be hard, focusing on those single things, small things to do every single month. Find an activity that you love, come dance with us," said Woods with a huge smile.

She offers partnerships with businesses, silent dance fitness, karaoke dance fitness and she's taken her program into schools.