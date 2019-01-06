BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mainly clear skies for the rest of tonight into Monday.

Colder air is flowing in behind a cold front with chilly lows for late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Lows should drop to the low 40s for many spots including Buffalo's expected low of 42 F, which is getting closer to the daily record low for Monday of 38 F set back in 1986 (the average low is 54). Lows in the upper 30s are expected for parts of the Southern Tier.

Winds are picking up some tonight and will be a bit breezy into Monday, W/NW winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to around 30 mph.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The combination of very high lake levels and moderate to strong northwest winds will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Trouble spots include bays, inlets, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion.

Saturday Storm Report

There were several storm reports from strong to severe storms that moved through parts of the Southern Tier late Saturday afternoon and into the early evening. Several trees and wires were reported down in West Ellery from thunderstorm wind damage. There were also some trees and power lines down on North Main Street in Jamestown. Several underpasses were reported to be flooded on the west side of Jamestown, and route 394 was closed due to flooding. Also, water was reported on Route 219 near Limestone at 4:45 p.m. Half-inch size hail was reported in Allegany and penny size hail in Jamestown.