BUFFALO, N.Y. — Improving conditions the rest of Sunday with mainly clearing skies and enjoying some sunshine late afternoon into the early evening as a cold front moves out. But cooler air flowing in behind the front with chilly lows Sunday night in the mid to lower 40s but mostly clear skies with just 20% isolated shower mainly south.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service and will be in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The combination of very high lake levels and moderate to strong northwest winds will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Trouble spots include bays, inlets, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion.

Saturday Storm Report

There were several storm reports from strong to severe storms that moved through parts of the Southern Tier late Saturday afternoon and into the early evening. Several trees and wires were reported down in West Ellery from thunderstorm wind damage. There were also some trees and power lines down on North Main Street in Jamestown. Several underpasses were reported to be flooded on the west side of Jamestown, and route 394 was closed due to flooding. Also, water was reported on Route 219 near Limestone at 4:45 p.m. Half-inch size hail was reported in Allegany and penny size hail in Jamestown.