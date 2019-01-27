BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

Strong winds out of the southwest will result in rising lake levels (7.5 feet above low water levels).

This will affect the eastern end of Lake Erie. Water levels are expected to drop later this morning.

Route 5 in Hamburg may be affected by spray from the lake, and falling temperatures could cause that water to freeze on the road. Use caution when driving in that area.