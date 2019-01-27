BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

The advisory expired 11 a.m.

The weather service cautioned that strong winds out of the southwest would result in rising lake levels (7.5 feet above low water levels).

That would affect the eastern end of Lake Erie. Water levels were expected to drop later during the morning.

Route 5 in Hamburg may be affected by spray from the lake, and falling temperatures could cause that water to freeze on the road. Use caution when driving in that area.