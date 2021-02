Following Thursday's water main break, NITTEC is reporting part of Lake Shore Road closed for a water main repair.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following Thursday's water main break, NITTEC is reporting part of Lake Shore Road closed for a water main repair.

NITTEC reports the road is closed from Sturgeon Point Road to Sweetland Road for a water main repair. This is close to the water treatment plant that experienced a nearby water main break on Thursday.