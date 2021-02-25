Lake Shore Central schools and Windom Elementary in OP dismissing early due to water main break

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Parents Windom Elementary in Orchard Park students will have to pick up their children early or from a different school on Wednesday due to a water main break.
Parents, guardians or emergency contacts can pick up their children by 12:15 p.m. directly from the elementary school, via Sheldon Road by Brompton.
If adults cannot make it in time, grades K-2 will be taken to Orchard Park Middle School (60 S. Lincoln Ave. Orchard Park) and grades three through five will be taken to Orchard Park High School (4040 Baker Road) and supervised by elementary school staff. Students can then be picked up there.
As for Lake Shore schools, middle and high school students will be dismissed early at 1 p.m. and the elementary school students at 2 p.m. All sporting and afterschool events at Lake Shore have been cancelled as well.