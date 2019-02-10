ONTARIO, N.Y. — The application period for the 2019 Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program opened on Tuesday.

Homeowners who were directly impacted by Lake Ontario flooding from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 could be eligible to receive up to $50,000 to help offset damages to primary residences.

Up to $20 million will be allocated to assist homeowners. Those eligible for this program must be a primary homeowner in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, or Wayne counties.

"Historic flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has had severe consequences for homeowners and it is vital that New York State intervene and lend a helping hand," Cuomo said. "While the state continues to focus on regionally-significant rebuilding and resiliency efforts, the $20 million available to homeowners will provide much needed financial relief and is a major step forward for families recovering from these devastating floods."

The deadline for applications is October 31. The program will evaluate secondary homes if funding is still available after assessing primary residences.

For further information about required criteria, or to apply for the program, click here.

