Lake Ontario businesses hit hard by flooding getting help from New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. — Help is on the way for more than 140 businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline impacted by the previous flooding, allowing them to take steps to prevent any future flood damage.

Governor Cuomo Thursday announced $17 million has been awarded through the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program. The funds will go to businesses in the eight-county area that surrounds Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River River as part of the Governor's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

REDI Co-Chair and Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO designate Eric Gertler said, "Thousands of New York State businesses span the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St.Lawrence River and rely on these bodies of water for their way of life. Many of these businesses were severely impacted by reoccurring flooding and high-water levels and this funding will help build these businesses back stronger and smarter than ever before so they can withstand future flooding events and remain integral components of their communities."

Most private businesses, homeowner's associations, some not-for-profits, farms and owners of multiple dwellings used for business purposes are eligible to apply.

Examples of eligible projects include: