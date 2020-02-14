BUFFALO, N.Y. — More help is coming to people who live along the lake shore.

The Army Corps of Engineers is getting $91 million in federal funding to help complete projects along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

The funding will supplement the nearly $25 million from President Trump's 2020 budget.

There are growing fears that flooding this spring could be worse than what Western New York saw in 2017.

RELATED: Lake Ontario water levels raising concerns for spring flooding

RELATED: Niagara County officials place focus on safety during storm prep

RELATED: Applications being accepted for Lake Ontario shoreline flooding