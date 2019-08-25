BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fisherman was rescued from Lake Erie on Sunday morning after a boat capsized, according to the U.S. Coast Guard in Buffalo.

Three men were fishing at Lake Erie near Cattaraugus Creek when they discovered an unknown fisherman in the water. The men saved the fisherman from open water and contacted the Coast Guard to assist in the boat rescue.

It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred. However, the Coast Guard said the fisherman was not injured, and the boat was towed to safety.

RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard urges everyone to follow safety measures on the lakes

RELATED: Windy conditions cause sailing accident involving seven students

RELATED: Body of missing swimmer pulled from Niagara River