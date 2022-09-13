Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River ranked in top 10 of Bassmasters Best Bass Lakes in the country

The formula is based on professional angler feedback, tournament results, quality and quantity of fish, assessment by the local fishery management, and access.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two nearby bodies of water were ranked among the best bass lakes in the country.

Bassmaster Magazine ranked Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River eighth on their annual list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in the country.

The formula is based on professional angler feedback, tournament results, quality and quantity of fish, assessment by the local fishery management, and access to the waterway.

“Without a doubt being ranked in the top 10 creates increased interest in visiting the area to see what the hype is about. As bass fishing goes, Bassmaster is the Bible, and people put a great deal of faith in what the magazine publishes in the top 100 listings,” said Frank Campbell, Outdoor Promotions Director for Destination Niagara USA.

Campbell took the Editor-in-Chief of Bassmaster James Hall out on a fishing trip in the upper Niagara River in June of this year. Hall was able to yield 70 smallmouth bass up to 5.5 pounds.

“This fishery not only deserved its ranking but should be a priority on every bass angler’s bucket list,” Hall wrote in the September/October issue of Bassmaster.