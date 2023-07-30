Lake Effect Ice Cream truck unveiled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lake Effect Ice Cream is hitting the road.
After months in development, the popular local ice cream shop says its first truck is here. The store made the announcement on its social media pages Saturday.
The truck serves a limited selection of Lake Effect's iconic flavors, including Paula’s Glazed Donut, Peanut Butter Epiphany, and Frozen Hot Chocolate. The menu also offers 1/2 pint ice cream cups, ice cream sandwiches, and pup cups for your dog.
Lake Effect says it will be taking limited reservations this year but will be ready for full-service next spring.
The first look at the truck came at the end of April when the business posted "FLURRY" commercial license plates as a hint to the project they were working on.