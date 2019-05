BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lafayette High School's Class of 2019 honored Lafayette graduates who died during World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam conflict, and the War in the Gulf, in a special pre-Memorial Day service.

The senior class held an outdoor service at the Sgt. John Boechat Memorial on Bidwell Parkway, at Colonial Circle Friday morning.

Members of the Erie County American Legion Color Guard and Marines, as well as local, school, and government officials all attended.