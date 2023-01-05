Lady A is coming to Buffalo

The multi-platinum country band is coming to Shea's on their Request Line Tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country fans get ready, the multi-platinum group Lady A is coming to Western New York.

The band is brining their Request the Line tour to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on August 24.

“We’ve been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Dave Haywood said in released statement.

“During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So, we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now on Shea's website or the box office.

Lady A has a phone line at 615-882-1975 for people to call and request a Lady A song be added to the set list.

In other concert news this week, Aerosmith announced their farewell tour “Peace Out.” The tour will be making a stop in Buffalo next year.

The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.