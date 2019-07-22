HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Lackawanna woman was killed in a car accident that occurred Monday afternoon on Milestrip Road in Blasdell.

Police say 55-year-old Sharon Sekura attempted to make a left onto the NYS Thruway at exit 56 and hit a Town of Hamburg highway vehicle.

Due to the accident the on and off ramps to the Thruway were closed and Milestrip Road was closed at McKinley and South Park.

Three workers inside the Town of Hamburg vehicle sustained minor injuries, but police say they are going to be okay.