Lackawanna vape shop employees arraigned for allegedly selling to minors

Employees from two different shops were arrested last month by Lackawanna Police and arraigned in Lackawanna City Court Wednesday morning.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Employees of two Lackawanna vape shops were arraigned Wednesday for allegedly selling the products to minors.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Nagi Mohamed, 25, allegedly sold vape pens to a minor who did not show ID at the XPress Smoke Shop on Abbott Road back in February.

Also in February, Hosam Alomari, 20, allegedly sold vape pens to a minor at Fumo Vapes on South Park Avenue.

Both are charged with two counts of sale of tobacco products to a minor and two counts of sale of tobacco products to an individual who did not show identification.