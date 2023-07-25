Lackawanna teen drowns at Woodlawn Beach

BLASDELL, N.Y. — A Lackawanna teen drowned on Monday evening at a beach in the Southtowns.
Around 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a possible drowning at Woodlawn State Park.
Two teenage boys are said to have gone into the water at the beach. Aiden Walden, 16 was unable to keep his head above the surface.
Other people at the beach helped bring Aiden out of the water and life saving measures began immediately, according to NYSP.
Aiden was taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.