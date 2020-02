LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Students at Martin Road Elementary in Lackawanna got the chance to really stick it to their principal.

The students were tasked to complete a five-week reading challenge to read at least 250,000 combined minutes.

The kids completed their task, and each student who participated got to place a piece of duct tape to stick Principal Frederick Hahn to the wall.

Let's hope they take him down before February break!