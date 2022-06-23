Lackawanna Police investigating shooting on Holland Avenue

A man was shot just after midnight on Holland Avenue in the city.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Police are investigating an overnight shooting, the second in the city in recent days.

Police say just after midnight at least 20 shots were fired at a man sitting in a Jeep Cherokee on Holland Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model red or burgundy Chevy Tahoe.

The victim, 31-year-old Rajohn Golden, of Lackawanna, was taken to ECMC with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

If you have any information that could help police find the person or persons responsible, you're asked to call Capt. Joseph Leo at (716) 827-6410 or Capt. Aaron Brennan at (716) 827-6666.