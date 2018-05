LACKAWANNA, NY-- Lackawanna Police responded to the middle/high school complex after the district received a threat of violence Tuesday morning.

The school was placed in lockout mode, meaning no one comes in, while police investigated.

Police did an extensive investigation at the school and the lockout was lifted at 11:20am.

At the same time, the middle school had two medical emergencies that required an ambulance. Both those incidents were not connected to the lockout.

