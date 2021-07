Anyone with information about Brielle Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 822-4900 or dial 911.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Lackawanna Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Brielle Smith, 11, is a Black female. She is said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say Brielle left her residence around 10:30 p.m. Monday.