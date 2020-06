Twain Buchanan, 30, was last seen on June 6 on Abbott Road near Martin Road.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Lackawanna Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Twain Buchanan, 30, was last seen on June 6 on Abbott Road near Martin Road.

Buchanan is a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has a tattoo of the word "bless" on his right hand and a birthmark under his left eye.

Police say Buchanan might be in the Niagara Falls area.