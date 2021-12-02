Lackawanna man charged with sexually assaulting a child

The Erie County District Attorney's office said the victim is less than 13-years-old and the alleged incidents took place over a period of time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man remains free on $75,000 bail following his arraignment accusing him of allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Mark Williams, 61, appeared in court Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges who released him with conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor and only being able to leave his home for medical appointments or legal proceedings.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the victim in this case is less than 13-years-old and the alleged incidents happened over a period of time.

Williams is charged with one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child and one count of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, all felonies.

The DA's office said a search warrant was served at Williams' home last July where alleged evidence of the crimes were uncovered.

A temporary restraining order was issued on behalf of the victim.

Williams is due back in court next month. If convicted of all charges, Williams faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.