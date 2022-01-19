Lackawanna man arraigned in incident claimed the life of 52-year-old man

Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Incident without Reporting Resulting in Death.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of charges that left another man dead last summer.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 29-year-old Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death, a felony.

The DA's office says Muniz-Figueroa and the victim, 52-year-old Jose Matos got into a fight after an argument on Dona St. in Lackawanna on August 28. A short time later, Matos was hit after allegedly running in front of the defendant's vehicle. Muniz-Figueroa is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

Matos was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries three days later.