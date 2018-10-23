LACKAWANNA, N.Y. - 3 months after demolition, the two acre property at 100 Dona Street in Lackawanna is now covered in lush grass. Unfortunately, that's not the kind of green the city needs to turn the empty lot into affordable housing.

After the city's council meeting Monday, Drew Shapiro, Director of Development explained why they now need nearly $400,000 just to get the property ready for construction.

This all started with plans to demolish the former New Lincoln Elementary School. Shapiro says the cost estimate at the time was about $1.3 million for asbestos removal, demolition, and soil remediation.

In July, they took care of the asbestos and razed the building. It ended up costing about $978,000. During the demolition process, the east half of the 2.1 acre property was contaminated by petroleum which spilled from a heating oil tank.

Shapiro tells 2 On Your Side there is no health risks to people living near the site. The soil remediation is required for the development planned for the property.

Shapiro: "It's zoned as residential, so it has to be cleaned up to residential standards."

"What we didn't factor into," adds Shapiro, "was since (the contractor) had already left the site, they have to mobilize again. Then they gotta dig the hole again. So, now they gave us a price of about $130,000 more."

The county had offered $244,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, if the city put in $50,000, to clean up the contaminated soil. That; however, still left the city $100,000 short.

At Monday night's meeting the city council approved asking Erie County for that additional CDBG money needed to get the job done.

But if that money can't be secured this year, the City of Lackawanna will have to wait another year to try and qualify for CDBG funding.

If they do have to wait, Shapiro says the city may still try to move forward with developing the uncontaminated portion of the property next year.

