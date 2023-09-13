Lackawanna firefighters now training their new training facility

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna firefighters responded to a simulated house and car fire at their new training facility on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and City of Lackawanna officials unveiled the new fire training facility on North Steelawanna Avenue.
Before this facility, Lackawanna firefighters trained about 20 minutes away in Cheektowaga.
"Today we make a tremendous announcement to make sure that the great firefighters here in the City of Lackawanna have the resources that they need to do their job, to do it effectively, and to do it to the best of their ability, and to do it right here," Kennedy said.
Officials say the new facility will allow Lackawanna firefighters to enhance their emergency responses, and make the community a safer place.