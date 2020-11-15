Lackawanna City Hall open by appointment only, Senior Center temporarily closing

Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo says these measures are being taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Erie County, the City of Lackawanna has announced a few changes.

Starting Monday, the Lackawanna Senior Center, located at 230 Martin Road, will be closed until further notice. During the Senior Center's temporary closure, lunches, activities and van services will not be provided. This does not include the Meals on Wheels program.

Additionally, starting Monday, Lackawanna City Hall will be open by appointment only. The offices in Lackawanna City Hall will remain staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for the treasurer's office and the city clerk's office, which both close at 4 p.m.

Anyone looking to make an appointment is asked to contact the appropriate City of Lackawanna department. A phone and email directory can be found on the city's website here.

Those entering Lackawanna City Hall for an appointment must wear a protective face mask, maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, and use hand sanitizer often. If you have an appointment, but don't feel well that day, you're asked to stay home.