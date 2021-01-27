Lackawanna approves site plans for Sucro Sourcing expansion at former Bethlehem Steel site

In addition, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved an incentive package, which will allow the creation of 45 expansion-related new jobs.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — An expansion project that will bring new jobs and new life to a former Bethlehem Steel site got the green light on two fronts Wednesday.

The City of Lackawanna gave the approval for a $19 million expansion for sugar supplier Sucro Sourcing. The project will transform the remains of three abandoned and decaying buildings on the former steel complex into new structures to include a raw storage warehouse, a sugar refinery, packaging and finished good warehousing and offices.

In addition, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) signed off on an incentive package that will allow for the creation of 45 expansion-related new jobs.

“The decision by Sucro Sourcing to expand in Lackawanna is a testament to the strong partnership among New York State, Erie County, the ECIDA and the City of Lackawanna to restore the former Bethlehem Steel complex to productive re-use,” said ECIDA President and CEO John Cappellino. “The growing interest in the site is the direct result of effective collaboration among our partners, which has encouraged private investment in the future of this property.”

Starting February 1 and for the next two years, Sucro Sourcing will expand its growing sugar operation at the former steel mill property. Once the project is complete, it's expected to add an additional new 75 jobs and "expand its ability to receive approximately 10 ocean freighters per year and distribute sugar to customers within the Great Lakes region."