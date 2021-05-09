Events celebrating Labor Day planned across Western New York

After a year away because of the COVID pandemic, the Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO will hold its annual Labor Day parade and picnic in South Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several events will be happening Monday in celebration of Labor Day.

The parade route will begin at McKinley Parkway and Dorrance Avenue, and it will end at Cazenovia Park. A stretch of McKinley Parkway will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There's also an event in the Village of Cassadaga, where the first post-COVID parade celebrating Labor Day will start at 11 a.m. There's a theme this year: Labor of Love. The parade will feature several local music corps, athletes, first responders, antique cars, and tractors.