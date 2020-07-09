Labor Day car caravan in place of traditional parade

x
The Buffalo Central Labor Council is celebrating Labor Day by holding a car caravan through "working-class neighborhoods," according to the group.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the traditional Labor Day Parade has been canceled because of COVID-19, a local labor group is hosting a car caravan through working-class neighborhoods to celebrate the holiday. 

The Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO is organizing the car caravan. The caravan will meet at the Cazenovia Park Casino at noon. From there it will go on a tour of Buffalo's working-class neighborhoods, according to the group. The event is being done to honor all the essential workers who have helped in the fight against COVID-19. 

The Labor Council represents 165 affiliated unions and over 140,000 members. For more information on the Council and its mission, click here