Labor Day car caravan in place of traditional parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the traditional Labor Day Parade has been canceled because of COVID-19, a local labor group is hosting a car caravan through working-class neighborhoods to celebrate the holiday.

The Buffalo Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO is organizing the car caravan. The caravan will meet at the Cazenovia Park Casino at noon. From there it will go on a tour of Buffalo's working-class neighborhoods, according to the group. The event is being done to honor all the essential workers who have helped in the fight against COVID-19.