Labor crunch leads to changes at Salvatore's Italian Gardens, YOLO Restaurant & Lounge

His expansion efforts are targeted at less labor-intensive efforts, including developing residential housing on a six-acre parcel behind the Transit Road campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The banquet staff at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens used to stay for another two hours after an event to clean up and get the room set up for the next event. Now, when a party is over, the staff cleans up and leaves. Set-up doesn’t happen until mid-week for the following weekend’s events.

“No one wants to be here until 2:30 in the morning,” owner Joseph Salvatore said.

With labor shortages and challenges common in the hospitality industry, well-known businesses like Salvatore’s and Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More are not immune and have been forced to make changes.

The locations are among nearly a dozen businesses – including restaurants, hotels and banquet centers — operated by three generations of the Salvatore family, which has roots in the hospitality industry dating back to the 1930s. Most have still not returned to the staffing levels they enjoyed pre-pandemic, but all have made adjustments to adapt.