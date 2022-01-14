Labatt supports Buffalo Bills' playoff run with $10,000 donation to FeedMore WNY

The company is encouraging fans to do the same by making a donation in honor of the team's postseason run.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recognition of the Buffalo Bills' playoff run, Labatt Blue Light is making a big donation to FeedMore WNY and is hoping fans are inspired to do the same.

The company is giving the organization $10,000 to help fight food insecurity throughout the region.

“While all of Buffalo is gearing up to cheer the Bills on this weekend, let’s pass some goodwill on by donating to FeedMore WNY – a group dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Labatt brand director. “Let’s see how much we can raise for Western New Yorkers in need!”

On average, it costs just $2.50 for FeedMore WNY to provide one meal to a person in need. To learn more or make a donation, click here.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to Labatt Blue Light for this generous donation and for encouraging Buffalo Bills fans to help feed our neighbors in need through the Buffalo Goes Blue campaign,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said.