Labatt releasing football-themed hard seltzer honoring Bills fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown is on for the Buffalo Bills season opener and to get the fans ready, Labatt is releasing a seltzer just for Bills Mafia. It's called Blue Light Seltzer Stampede.

It's basically the same as the QB1 seltzer Labatt sold last season, with raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavors, but it's rebranded a little to be called Stampede. They say the red, white and blue can feature the stampede, which is a tribute to the power energy, and charge of Buffalo fans.

"Buffalo’s fanbase is known nationwide for its dedication to the Buffalo Bills," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt. "Labatt has always been a part of football tailgating and pre-gaming. We decided to name our seltzer Stampede to honor the best fans in the country."

You will see these popping up in stores this week and they come in a 12-pack of 12-ounce slim cans.