BUFFALO, N.Y. - Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light cans are getting a fresh look for summer - and they're going to feature the Queen City.

In partnership with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Labatt USA is releasing the "Loving New York" series of cans to highlight some of New York's popular water destinations.

The Buffalo River is just one of the designs, with the Labatt grain silos overlooking the river. Other designs include Lake George, Seneca Lake, and the Thousand Islands.

"Not only is clean water required to make great beer, but it also means recreation on the water," said Lisa Texido, Labatt's brand manager. "By working to improve our water footprint, we're also able to impact our communities to help ensure everyone can swim, boat and enjoy our local waterways throughout the summer."

The limited-edition cans will be sold anywhere you can find an 18-pack of Labatt Blue or Labatt Blue Light.

