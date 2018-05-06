BUFFALO, NY - A new Labatt House is coming to the Cobblestone District this November.

Labatt USA and Pegula Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday that the nearly century old, five-story building at 79 Perry Street will be made into a brew house - and more.

Custom

The Labatt Brew House will include a 3,000 square-foot brewery and a 400-square foot tasting room. The Draft Room restaurant, on the ground floor of the building along with the brewery, will feature dishes "meant to be shared, highlighting the communal dining and beer experience" like smoked meats, poutine, and pretzels, according to Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Custom

The restaurant will feature two bars, enough seating for 200 people, and a 4,000-square-foot beer garden on Illinois Street opening up to Alumni Plaza.

Custom

The building will also house the corporate headquarters of Labatt and PSE, and three "high-end" residential apartments on the top floor.

"Labatt House will add another year-round attraction that further establishes the Canalside and Cobblestone districts as premier destinations in our city," says PSE Chief Operating Officer Bruce Popko.

Custom

“For the first time, we have a destination where we develop beer alongside our most passionate consumers who will influence the styles and variety of beers we create,” said director of retail strategy and business development for Labatt, Brinn Johnson.

You can visit The Draft Room online here.

© 2018 WGRZ