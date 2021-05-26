Labatt Brew House stays closed while PSE determines future of adjoining Draft Room

It’s been more than a year since the Draft Room and adjoining Labatt Brew House served customers a beer and a meal.

But fans of the Perry Street innovation brewery will have to keep waiting for a return to operations: Until Pegula Sports and Entertainment figures out its plans for the food operation side of the site, the brewery will remain closed.

“We are waiting to better understand plans for the Draft Room. Once we know more, we can assess reopening plans for the Labatt Brew House,” said Mary Beth Popp, vice president for Labatt’s corporate and brand communications.